Motorcyclist snatches earrings from elderly woman in Lahore

LAHORE: A motorcyclist snatched earrings from an elderly woman in Lahore’s Ghaziabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman sitting at a vegetable shop when the masked suspect first rode past her on a motorcycle, then returned on foot. Taking advantage of the moment, he forcibly removed earrings from both her ears before fleeing.

Police said the suspect is being traced through CCTV cameras. SP Cantt Qazi Ali Raza confirmed that a case has been registered against the unidentified suspect on the complaint of the victim’s son, Nadeem Bhatti.

He assured that the culprit’s arrest would be ensured at the earliest.

