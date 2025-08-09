web analytics
Saturday, August 9, 2025
Motorcyclist snatches earrings from elderly woman in Lahore

By Web Desk
LAHORE: A motorcyclist snatched earrings from an elderly woman in Lahore’s Ghaziabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman sitting at a vegetable shop when the masked suspect first rode past her on a motorcycle, then returned on foot. Taking advantage of the moment, he forcibly removed earrings from both her ears before fleeing.

Police said the suspect is being traced through CCTV cameras. SP Cantt Qazi Ali Raza confirmed that a case has been registered against the unidentified suspect on the complaint of the victim’s son, Nadeem Bhatti.

He assured that the culprit’s arrest would be ensured at the earliest.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone has detained five suspects involved in human trafficking, along with a main suspect linked to the 2023 Greece boat tragedy, ARY News reported.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspects were arrested during combined raids in Lahore and Sheikhupura.

In the FIA Lahore raids, the arrested suspects were identified as Sibtain Abbas, Bilal Ahmad, Waseem Azam, Muhammad Riaz, and Muhammad Aamir Farooq. Suspect Sibtain Abbas reportedly extorted Rs 1.7 million from a citizen, luring him to send to Italy on a work visa.

The attempt was to smuggle the victim via boat from Libya to Italy, but the boat upturned in a deadly mishap in Greek waters, leaving the victim missing.

