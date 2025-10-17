Strong earthquake tremors jolt Islamabad, KP cities

ISLAMABAD: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Thursday, sending strong earthquake tremors across several parts of Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre reported.

According to seismologists, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 120 kilometers, with its epicenter located in Afghanistan. Tremors from the quake were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mansehra, Balakot, Battagram, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Torghar, Gilgit, Chitral, Abbottabad, Jaglot, Minawar, and Ghizer districts.

Residents rushed outdoors as buildings shook during the earthquake, but no immediate reports of casualties or damage were received. Emergency teams and local authorities are monitoring the situation and gathering data from affected areas.

The earthquake was felt most strongly in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan regions, though its deep origin limited widespread destruction. Officials have urged citizens to remain cautious and follow safety protocols in the event of aftershocks.

Earlier, a 5.0 magnitude tremor struck Quetta and adjoining areas.

According to the National Seismic and Tsunami Monitoring Center, the epicenter of the earthquake was 65 km away in the west.

The earthquake was recorded at 06:29 pm, the center added. The center apprised that the depth of the quake was 25 km.

No immediate reports of losses or damages have been received from any district of the city.

On June 30, a moderate 5.5 magnitude quake struck the Musakhail district, injuring five people and damaging dozens of mud houses.

On June 15, an earthquake hit Pasni, with tremors felt as far as Karachi. The tremor struck at 9:53am and measured 3.2 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter was recorded 12 kilometers north of Karachi’s Malir, at a depth of 35km.