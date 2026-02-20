Earthquake jolts multiple cities across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Residents across several cities in Pakistan felt tremors on Friday as a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the region, ARY News reported.

The earthquake tremors were felt across several cities in Pakistan, including Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Swat, Mardan, Lower Dir, Malakand, Chitral, Sargodha, and surrounding areas, as well as parts of Khyber, Baraa, Jamrud, Landi Kotal, and Tirah.

Many people reportedly left their homes and gathered in open spaces, some even interrupting their iftar to ensure safety.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake originated in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 73 kilometers.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been confirmed. Authorities are monitoring the situation and have urged residents to remain vigilant.