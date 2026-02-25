Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude jolts several cities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck parts of Pakistan on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake had a depth of 114 kilometers, while its epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

The tremors were widely felt across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Swat and Kurram, while residents in Islamabad and Peshawar also reported noticeable shaking.

In Punjab, the earthquake was felt in Pind Dadan Khan and nearby areas of Jhelum district, prompting people to come out of their homes and workplaces as a precaution.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been received so far. Authorities are monitoring the situation, while residents in affected areas were advised to remain alert.

Pakistan frequently experiences seismic activity due to its location along the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making earthquakes relatively common in the region.

Earthquake Jolts Multiple Cities

A similar incident occurred on February 20, 2026, when residents across several cities in Pakistan felt tremors of a 5.6 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake tremors were felt across several cities in Pakistan, including Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Swat, Mardan, Lower Dir, Malakand, Chitral, Sargodha, and surrounding areas, as well as parts of Khyber, Baraa, Jamrud, Landi Kotal, and Tirah.

Many people reportedly left their homes and gathered in open spaces, some even interrupting their iftar to ensure safety.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake originated in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 73 kilometers.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been confirmed. Authorities are monitoring the situation and have urged residents to remain vigilant.