Earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP and Punjab areas

PESHAWAR: A 5.4-magnitude earthquake felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Azad Kashmir on Saturday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that the 5.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 02:04AM PST at a depth of 102km, while its epicenter was in Hindukush Mountain region in Afghanistan.

Tremors were also felt in various areas of Afghanistan and Tajikistan, NSMC stated.

The quake jolted Peshawar and adjoining areas, Swat, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Karak, Dir, Mardan, Mohmand, Shangla, Hangu, Swabi, Haripur, and Abbottabad districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tremors were also felt in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Lahore, Attock, Taxila, Murree, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Ferozwala, Muridke and other parts of Punjab.

The earthquake also jolted Mirpur in Azad Kashmir and adjoining areas.

The quake caused panic and fear as people came out of their homes reciting the verses of the holly book.

However, no losses of life or property were reported.