Earthquake jolts KP’s different parts

SWAT: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5 jolted different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the seismological center, the tremors were felt in Swat, Malakand, Manshera, Buner and surrounding areas.

The seismological center said that the earthquake’s magnitude was recorded at 5 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter in the Hindu Kush region, at a depth of 211 kilometers.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of notable damage or casualties.

Earlier on July 15, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5 jolted Zhob and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province.

According to the seismological center, the epicenter of the earthquake was 106 kilometers in south from Zhob.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Khuzdar so far.