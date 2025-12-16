Moderate earthquake strikes parts of Karachi and Balochistan 

KARACHI: 5.2-magnitude earthquake tremors were felt in Karachi and its surrounding areas, with an earthquake measuring 5.2 in magnitude and a depth of 12 kilometres.

According to the Seismological Centre, earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of the city at 12:51am.

Tremors were reported in areas including SITE Area, Saddar and Clifton, as well as DHA Phase 8 and PECHS. Residents of PECHS, Shah Faisal Colony, Liaquatabad and Buffer Zone also felt the quake, with people in Liaquatabad describing the tremors as particularly strong.

The quake caused panic among residents, prompting people in many areas to come out of their homes and offices while reciting prayers.

The Seismological Centre said the earthquake was recorded near Sonmiani with a magnitude of 5.2.

The initial depth was measured at 12 kilometres, and the epicentre was located 87 kilometres northwest of Karachi.

Reports of tremors were received from other parts of the city as well; however, no casualties or property damage have been confirmed so far.

In October, an earthquake jolted parts of Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and their adjoining areas, as well as in Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Badgram, Khyber, Malakand, Mirpur and Hangu.

Additionally, the quake was felt in Noshehra, Jaglot, Gilgit, Chitral, Ghazar, and their surrounding areas.

Furthermore, tremors were also reported in Dir, Karam, Rawlakot, Murree, Malagori, Landi Kotal, Bara, Jamrud, Terrah, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Daska, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat and Hassan Abdal.