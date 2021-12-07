Earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

SWAT: A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Swat and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Tuesday afternoon, causing panic among residents.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 4.4 on the Richter scale.

Its epicentre was in the Hindu Kush mountain range with the depth at 145 kilometres.

There were no reports of any injury or major damage.

Earlier, on Nov 7, tremors of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale had rattled Swat and adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the tremor of the moderate quake had a depth of 120 kilometres and its epicentre was the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan.

