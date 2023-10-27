Earthquake jolts Swat and adjoining areas

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas on Friday, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Swat and the adjoining areas. No loss is reported as per initial reports.

According to NSMC Islamabad, the depth of the quake was recorded at 120 kilometres and the epicentre was Hindukush mountain range.

Last week, a mild earthquake jolted different parts of Karachi on Monday. No loss was reported as per initial reports.

A mild earthquake of 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted different areas of Karachi – the capital of Sindh province – on Monday night.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the depth of the quake was recorded at 15 kilometres and the epicentre was near the Quaidabad area of Karachi.

The areas where tremors were felt include Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Cattle Colony, different areas of Malir District, Quaidabad, Shah Latif Town, Sherpao Colony, Landhi, Muzaffarabad Colony, Muslimabad Colony, Steel Town and their adjoining areas.