Earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

Earthquake tremors were once again felt in Swat and its surrounding areas on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the report, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 4.4 on the Richter scale.

The tremors spread fear among the residents, with many reciting Kalma Tayyaba and rushing outdoors.

Fortunately, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

The Seismological Centre stated that the earthquake struck at a depth of 185 kilometres, with its epicentre located in the Hindu Kush mountain range.

On April 12, an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad and cities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi Swat, Mansehra, Swabi, Mardan, Lakki Marwat and other KP cities.

The tremors were also felt in Karak, Chiniot, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala. Sangla Hill, Safdarabad, Pindi Battian and Attock.