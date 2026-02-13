Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan and Sindh

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck several cities across Balochistan and Sindh, triggering panic among residents, ARY News reported citing Seismological Centre.

The tremors were felt in Khuzdar, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi, Usta Mohammad and Dera Murad Jamali.

According to the Seismological Centre, the epicentre was located 86 kilometres north-east of Khuzdar. In Sindh, the earthquake was also felt in Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, and Naushahro Feroze, as well as Kandiaro, Halani, and Mehrabpur.

The tremors lasted for approximately 10 to 15 seconds. No immediate reports of casualties or damage were received.

Earlier in December 2025, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake was felt in Karachi and its surrounding areas, with an earthquake measuring 5.2 in magnitude and a depth of 12 kilometres.

According to the Seismological Centre, earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of the city at 12:51am.

Tremors were reported in areas including SITE Area, Saddar and Clifton, as well as DHA Phase 8 and PECHS. Residents of PECHS, Shah Faisal Colony, Liaquatabad and Buffer Zone also felt the quake, with people in Liaquatabad describing the tremors as particularly strong.