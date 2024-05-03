31.9 C
Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolts Balochistan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 jolted Khuzdar district of Balochistan on Friday, ARY News reported.

The quake’s epicenter was near Turbat, with a depth of 12 kilometers.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Balochistan so far. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

On Thursday, an earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale hit Malir district of Karachi.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Malir, Landhi, Quaidabad, Kathore and Gadap Town.

The epicentre of the earthquake was New Malir Karachi and the depth was 12km, it said.

