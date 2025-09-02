5.4 intensity earthquake jolts parts of KP, Islamabad

Islamabad/Peshawar: An earthquake of an intensity of 5.4 jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad on Tuesday evening.

The tremors were felt in Mansehra, Abbotabad, Peshawar and Swat and its surroundings. The intensity of the earthquake recorded 5.4 at the Richter scale while its depth was 22 Km.

The people in the reported areas came out of their houses in the fear and were reciting Kalma Tayyaba.

Earlier two days ago, partial earthquake tremors were felt across multiple cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing panic among residents.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale and lasted almost 10 seconds. Tremors caused residents to rush out of their homes and workplaces for their safety.

The Earthquake tremors were also reported in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Chakwal, Swat, Peshawar, Malakand, Mansehra, Hangu, and surrounding areas.

In additional reports, seismic activity in Mardan, Nowshera, Bannu, Buner, Kohat, Charsadda, Attock, Talagang, Kallar Kahar, Choa Saidan Shah, Gujranwala, and Jhang has also been confirmed.

Likewise, South Waziristan, Lower Dir, Parachinar, and Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, also experienced the earthquake tremors.

The focal point of the earthquake has been located in the Hindu Kush Mountain range, occurring at a depth of approximately 110 kilometres.

Read More: Earthquake tremors shake Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of KP

Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage at this time. Authorities are actively monitoring the situation and have advised the public to remain alert for potential aftershocks. However, there has been no report of any serious incident that took place due to these tremors.

This seismic event is part of a series of tremors that have impacted northern Pakistan in recent months, primarily resulting from tectonic activity in the Hindu Kush region.

People have been urged to remain vigilant and avoid any unnecessary activities.