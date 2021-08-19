Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 rattles Swat, adjoining region

SWAT: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale has struck the Swat region and adjacent areas, National Seismic Monitoring Centre confirmed Thursday, ARY News reported.

The reported depth of the quake, as NSMC says, was 118 kilometers while its originating center was Hindu Kash mountain range. However, there has been not a single casualty reported so far from the tremors.

5.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

Just earlier this month, Swat and its surrounding areas had witnessed a 5.1 magnitude earthquake, causing fear and panic among the residents.

According to the NSMC, the tremors from the 5.1 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale were felt in most parts of the Malakand district of the KP province.

The then “epicenter of the earthquake was recorded 151 kilometers in the ground in the mountainous range of Hindu Kush”, it said.

Then, too, there were no casualties.

