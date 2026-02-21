4.5-magnitude earthquake shakes Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: A moderate 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern parts of Pakistan on Saturday, shaking buildings and causing panic among residents in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Tremors were also felt in nearby areas, including Swabi, Haripur, Khanpur, and surrounding towns.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake measured 4.5 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was located in the northern region, and the tremors lasted for several seconds.

Residents reported that houses and office buildings swayed during the quake, prompting many people to step outside as a precautionary measure.

Seismologists said moderate earthquakes are common in northern Pakistan due to ongoing tectonic activity in the Himalayan belt. They advised citizens to remain calm and follow standard safety precautions during such incidents.

Earlier, tremors were felt across multiple cities on Friday after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the region, ARY News reported.

The quake was felt in Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Swat, Mardan, Lower Dir, Malakand, Chitral, Sargodha, and surrounding areas, as well as in parts of Khyber, Bara, Jamrud, Landi Kotal, and Tirah.

Many people reportedly left their homes and gathered in open spaces, some even interrupting their iftar to ensure safety.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake originated in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 73 kilometers.