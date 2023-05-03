Earthquake tremors felt in KP cities

PESHAWAR: A 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a seismic monitoring centre said on Wednesday.

The tremors were felt in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Buner, Malaknad and Swat valley.

According to the US Geological survey, the quake’s shocks were also felt in Afghanistan’s Hindukush region. The earthquake’s epicentre was the Hindukush region while its depth was 187 kilometres.

So far, no loss of life has been reported.

Read more: 6.8 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE JOLTS PAKISTAN, OTHER COUNTRIES

Earlier on March 21, tremors were felt in different parts of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, China and other countries after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolted the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.

The cities include Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Jehlum, Sargodha, Swat, and its adjourning areas.

The PMD said that the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 6.8 on the Richter Scale and the epicentre was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan at a depth of 180km.

Comments