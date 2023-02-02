Earthquake tremors jolt parts of Balochistan

QUETTA: A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit several cities of Balochistan including Bela and adjoining areas , ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicenter of the earthquake was 56 km away in the north east of Bela Balochistan near Kharan. The depth of the earthquake was 41 km

Earlier, earthquake tremors of 5.6 intensity jolted Peshawar, Kohat and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 237km away from Chitral in the west. The depth of the earthquake was 190 km and its magnitude on the Richter scale was 5.6.

The earthquake jolts were felt in Battagram, Mohmand, Swat, Charsadda, and other areas of KP. No loss of life has been reported after the earthquake. It is to be mentioned here that the tremors relatively closer to the surface are likely to bear long-term adverse effects on the buildings.

