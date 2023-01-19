Earthquake tremors jolt parts of Balochistan

QUETTA: A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit several cities of Balochistan including Harnai and Kharan, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicentre of the earthquake was near Kharan, while its depth was 20 kilometres.

It had a longitude of 28.25 East and latitude of 28.25 North, National Seismic Monitoring Centre said.

The residents left their homes in panic for safer places but no loss of life and property was reported.

Earlier this month January, an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit parts of Lahore and other cities of Punjab province.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sharaqpur, Jaranwala and other areas of Punjab province.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 20km away from Sheikhupura. However, no casualty was reported so far

