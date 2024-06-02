EASA refuses to lift ban on PIA

KARACHI: Due to the worst performance of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) refused to lift the ban on Pakistan International Airline (PIA), ARY News reported on Saturday.

This decision came to light during a European Union meeting held on May 31.

A performance report on Pakistan Civil Aviation was presented during the European Commission meeting. After reviewing the report, the members criticized the CAA for not taking adequate measures and decided to maintain the ban on PIA.

Sources claimed that the ban on PIA remains in place due to the poor performance of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Regulatory Department, while the European Commission stressed the government should appoint officers with professional qualifications in CAA.

The commission emphasized the need to appoint competent officers to senior positions within the CAA regulatory department. According to the report, the CAA’s inaction has directly contributed to the continued suspension of PIA flights.

Furthermore, the deployment of sub-standard flight inspectors in the flight standard sector is also became a hurdle to lift the ban on PIA.

It is important to mention here because of the reckless attitude of the CAA regulatory department there has been a ban on PIA flights to Europe for the past four years.

Sources indicate that the SIFC’s efforts to invest in the CAA are likely to face setbacks, with the ongoing suspension in European countries potentially negatively impacting PIA’s privatization.