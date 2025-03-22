East Sussex explosive chemicals spark evacuation

EAST SUSSEX: A man in East Sussex has been inside under the Mental Health Act after the discovery of explosive chemicals led to the evacuation of seafront properties in St Leonards.

According to the sources, the incident, which came to light on Thursday, has left over 70 residents unable to return to their homes near the Marina.

Specialists acted swiftly, neutralizing the explosive chemicals so they could be safely disposed of via a controlled burn by the sea wall.

Additionally, 500 canisters containing unidentified substances were discovered, although they are not believed to be explosive.

Authorities have ruled out any link to terrorism, despite speculation on social media tying the discovery to the upcoming Hastings Half Marathon. Police have also dismissed any connections to large-scale drug production.

In East Sussex, the 28-year-old man, arrested for mental health concerns on suspicion of producing illegal substances and creating explosive chemicals or materials for unlawful purposes, has since been “sectioned,” meaning he will remain hospitalized until deemed fit for release.

