Christian community celebrating Easter today

KARACHI: The Christian community is celebrating the Easter festival today (Sunday) with special prayer ceremonies across the countries, ARY news reported.

Special prayer ceremonies were arranged in different Churches of the country. Security arrangements were also made around Churches to prevent any untoward incident.

The day started with special religious rituals, prayers and an exchange of greetings with messages of goodwill and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has wished a very happy Easter to the Christian community around the world, particularly Pakistani Christian brothers and sisters celebrating the festival.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said let us all vow to do our bit in making the world a peaceful place where communities can live in harmony and build a tomorrow of hope.

Wishing a very happy Easter to Christian community around the world, particularly our Pakistani Christian brothers & sisters celebrating this day. Let us all vow to do our bit in making the world a peaceful place where communities can live in harmony & build a tomorrow of hope. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 9, 2023

Comments