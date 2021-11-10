Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Easy steps to send a public message privately in WhatsApp

The Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp has offered a feature to send a public message privately which is relatively unknown to many users.

The feature allows the users to send messages collectively instead of spending time by messaging them separately.

This feature can be used both on iOS and Android in which the users can share a message by creating a reduced list of contacts via the app.

For iOS devices:

  • After opening the app, go to Chats
  • Tap on Broadcast Lists
  • Select ‘New list’
  • Add contacts for sending messages

For Android devices

  • After opening the app, go to the three-dot Menu appearing at the right top corner of the screen.
  • Select ‘New Broadcast’
  • Select contacts of friends which you are willing to send messages
