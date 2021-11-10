Easy steps to send a public message privately in WhatsApp

The Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp has offered a feature to send a public message privately which is relatively unknown to many users.

The feature allows the users to send messages collectively instead of spending time by messaging them separately.

This feature can be used both on iOS and Android in which the users can share a message by creating a reduced list of contacts via the app.

For iOS devices:

After opening the app, go to Chats

Tap on Broadcast Lists

Select ‘New list’

Add contacts for sending messages

For Android devices

After opening the app, go to the three-dot Menu appearing at the right top corner of the screen.

Select ‘New Broadcast’

Select contacts of friends which you are willing to send messages

