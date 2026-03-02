EasyJet and British Airways flights between UK and Cyprus cancelled after drone hits RAF base

Budget airline easyJet has cancelled all flights between the UK and Cyprus after a Shahed-style drone hit RAF Akrotiri on the island.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said this morning a one-way attack drone had hit the runway at the air base, the RAF’s largest outside the UK.

Fighter jets reportedly took off from the base today after sirens were heard around midday.

The arrival and departure boards of Larnaca Airport, Cyprus’s main international airport, and Paphos Airport shows a string of cancellations affecting London Gatwick and Manchester Airports.

British Airways has also cancelled today’s service to Larnaca. The airline also confirmed to Metro it has cancelled flights to Amman, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv up to and including the 05 March.

A BA spokesperson said: ‘We are closely monitoring the situation and have cancelled a number of flights to the Middle East.

We understand it is a difficult time for customers in affected destinations and we are in contact with them to offer reassurance and support. Safety is our top priority and we will only operate a flight if it is safe to do so.

An easyJet spokesperson added: ‘Due to the events overnight affecting the RAF base in Akrotiri in Cyprus, as a precaution, three return flights between Paphos and Larnaca and the UK today will not be operating.

‘Flights from 3 March are currently operating as planned but we would advise customers due to travel to and from Cyprus over the coming days to check our flight tracker for the latest information.

‘We are doing all we can to minimise the impact for our customers and are providing options for rebooking including on other airlines or a refund as well as hotel accommodation and meals for those who require them.

‘The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority and we continue to closely monitor the security situation in the region.’

What to do if your flight to Cyprus is cancelled?

According to the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), if your flight is cancelled, airlines must provide passengers with assistance under UK law.

This includes a reasonable amount of food and drink (usually provided as a voucher), a means of communication, accommodation if you are rerouted the next day, and transport to and from the accommodation.

The CAA says: ‘The airline must provide you with these items until it is able to fly you to your destination, no matter how long the delay lasts or what has caused it.

‘Sometimes airlines are unable to arrange care and assistance for all passengers. This can happen when staff are stretched during major disruptions.

‘If this happens, in our view, you have the right to organise reasonable care and assistance yourself, then claim the cost back later. If you end up paying for things yourself, keep every receipt and do not spend more than is reasonable. Airlines are unlikely to refund you for things like luxury hotels or alcohol. Some will provide guidance on reasonable costs.’