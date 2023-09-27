30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Advertisement -

US government sues eBay

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

The US government on Wednesday sued eBay, accusing it of violating federal environmental laws for failing to stop the sale of several harmful products on its platform.

In a complaint filed in the federal court in Brooklyn, New York, the U.S. Department of Justice objected to the sale of aftermarket products designed to help vehicles perform better by evading federal emissions controls.

It also objected to the sale of methylene chloride-containing products for paint and coating removal, and the sale of pesticides that were misbranded or restricted.

The Justice Department said some of the products cause vehicles to emit “massive amounts of air pollution”, while others pose an imminent, or potentially lethal, danger to people.

“EBay has the power, the authority, and the resources to stop the sale of these illegal, harmful products on its website,” the Justice Department said. “It has chosen not to; instead, it has chosen to engage in these illegal transactions.”

EBay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.