US government sues eBay

The US government on Wednesday sued eBay, accusing it of violating federal environmental laws for failing to stop the sale of several harmful products on its platform.

In a complaint filed in the federal court in Brooklyn, New York, the U.S. Department of Justice objected to the sale of aftermarket products designed to help vehicles perform better by evading federal emissions controls.

It also objected to the sale of methylene chloride-containing products for paint and coating removal, and the sale of pesticides that were misbranded or restricted.

The Justice Department said some of the products cause vehicles to emit “massive amounts of air pollution”, while others pose an imminent, or potentially lethal, danger to people.

“EBay has the power, the authority, and the resources to stop the sale of these illegal, harmful products on its website,” the Justice Department said. “It has chosen not to; instead, it has chosen to engage in these illegal transactions.”

EBay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.