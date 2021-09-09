ECC allows further import of wheat

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Wednesday approved the procurement of 120,000 metric tons of wheat, ARY News reported.

The ECC, which met in Islamabad on Thursday with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the chair, also approved exemption of taxes and duties on import of auto-disable syringes and raw materials-products for local manufacturing of auto-disable syringes.

The Economic Coordination Council (ECC) in its last meeting had approved the import of 200,000 tonnes of sugar.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan was tasked with importing 200,000 tonnes of sugar.

They further said that the meeting also approved an exemption on the import of drones from China to be used in tackling swarms of locusts in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has taken various measures to deal with the fluctuation in the sugar prices and besides taking legal action against the mills, it has also given tax exemptions to ensure availability of the product at a better price in the market.