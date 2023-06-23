ECC allows mills to export 32,000 tonnes of sugar

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has allowed the mills in Sindh to exports 32,000 tonnes of sugar till August 12 ‘under the verdict of the Sindh High Court (SHC)’, ARY News reported on Friday.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired the ECC session and took major decisions today.

The ECC also approved a Rs2.5 billion grant for the Pakistan Railways, Rs3.6 billion grant for the housing ministry and Rs1.2 billion for its 16 schemes and Rs1.2 billion for Reko Diq project.

Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved a surcharge of Rs.1.52/unit to be recovered from K-Electric (KE) consumers in 12 months.

The cabinet committee meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

Ministry of Energy (Power Division) submitted a summary regarding Quarterly Tariff Adjustments of K-Electric and informed that as per National Electricity Policy 2021, the government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state owned distribution companies.

Accordingly, KE applicable uniform variable charge is required to be modified to maintain the uniform tariff across the country.

The ECC approved a surcharge of Rs1.52/unit to be recovered from K-Electric Consumers in 12 months. The ECC further allowed release and utilization of available budget of Rs76 billion as payment of arrears under different heads.

The ECC considered another summary of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) regarding implementation of revised circular debt management plan and utilization of Rs20.726 billion to government owned power plants.

The committee after discussion authorized Power Division to utilize one-time full amount out of assignment account in relaxation of limit of using Rs4 billion per month during June 2023 for the next five months and to ensure that there will be no more payment liability to IPPs for the period July 2023 to Nov, 2023.

The ECC also considered and approved another summary of Power Division regarding release of Rs. 56 billion as approved under revised CDMP against the AJ&K receivables.

The committee approved Rs1,914.83 million technical supplementary grants for various ministries and divisions.