Pakistan endorses betel nut import reforms

Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved a series of funding allocations and amendments to the Import Policy of the betel nut, a widely consumed commodity in Pakistan.

The ECC meeting, held on Wednesday in Islamabad, was chaired by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The ECC approved a summary submitted by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination for a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) amounting to Rs. 2.8 billion in favour of the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI).

The Committee was informed that the FDI remains a key national program aimed at immunizing over eight million children against vaccine-preventable diseases, and the grant will support continued pooled procurement of vaccines, syringes, and Cold Chain Equipment Optimization Platform (CCEOP) in coordination with the provinces.

The ECC also approved a summary submitted by the Commerce Division regarding amendments to the Import Policy Order (IPO), 2022 for the import of Areca nut (betel nut), a widely consumed commodity with significant commercial importance in the domestic market.

The revised framework, including pre-shipment inspection and enhanced regulatory oversight, has been introduced, under approval by the Prime Minister, to ensure compliance with phytosanitary and food safety standards, minimize disputes, and facilitate trade in line with international best practices.

The Committee further approved a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 306 million in favour of the Airports Security Force (ASF) under the Defence Division to meet essential obligations, including payments under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package, encashment of Leave Preparation Reserve (LPR), and Travelling and Daily Allowances.

The ECC also approved a summary submitted by the Federal Education and Professional Training Division for allocation of Rs. 2 billion through a Technical Supplementary Grant. The Committee noted that the funds have been generated through adjustment within the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and will be utilized for priority initiatives, including establishment of Daanish School, Kuri, Islamabad, and the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme under NAVTTC to enhance youth employability.

The ECC emphasized the need for robust monitoring and tracking of fund utilization, with clear performance benchmarks and reporting mechanisms to ensure transparency, efficiency, and alignment with intended outcomes.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, along with federal secretaries and senior officials from the relevant ministries, divisions and regulatory authorities.