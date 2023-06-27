ECC approves grants for AGP, KP FC

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the technical supplementary grants for the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Frontier Corps (FC).

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) which met in Islamabad today with Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar in the chair approved the technical supplementary grant of 200 million rupees in favour of Department of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to meet employee-related expenses.

The ECC also approved a technical supplementary grant for the Ministry of Interior of Rs 3813.95 million i-e Rs 2989.37 million for FC KP(North) and Rs 824.58 million for FC KP(South) for ration bills, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ECC also approved a summary of Petroleum Division regarding policy guidelines for import on foreign supplier’s account through customs bonded Storage facilities.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa and Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

READ: ECNEC approves development projects worth Rs280b

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired meeting on matters related to Civil Aviation Division and Airport Security Force in Islamabad today.

The Chair was briefed on the issues being faced by the Aviation sector pertaining to regulation, service provision, security, safety and enhancement of state capacity in Aviation sector.

The meeting discussed the necessary amendments required in the aviation laws/ordinances in order to ensure effective service provision to improve the standards of aviation sector in Pakistan to meet the international standards for resumption of PIA flights to the USA, UK and the Europe.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, DG ASF, DG CAA and senior officers from Finance and Aviation attended the meeting.