ECC approves import of 160,000mt Urea fertilizer from China

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Friday approved to import 160,000 metric tons of urea fertilizer from China on a G2G basis, ARY News reported.

The ECC in their Friday session under Finance Minister Ishaq Dar approved the summary to import 160,000mt of urea fertilizer from China on a Government to Government basis.

The fertilizer would be done via the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) from China.

Another 35,000 tons of ureas would be imported from Azerbaijan for domestic usage, Finance Ministry told.

The ECC also approved an Rs115 million technical supplementary grant for the Ministry of Housing.

Earlier on October 29, the federal cabinet approved the ECC’s decisions to import urea and wheat through circulation on an emergency basis.

Sources told ARY News that the cabinet allowed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to import 300,000 metric tonnes of urea fertiliser and 380,000 metric tonnes of wheat.

Sources added that 380,000 tonnes of wheat would be imported for $373 per ton, while 300,000 metric tonnes of urea would be imported at $520 per ton.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) opened an international tender for the import of 500,000 tonnes of wheat. The government received the lowest bid for wheat import $373 per metric ton.

