ECC approves import of 500,000 metric tonnes of wheat

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the second international wheat tender 2022 for the import of 500,000 metric tonnes of wheat.

The decision was taken during a meeting held in Islamabad on Tuesday with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in the chair.

Regarding another summary on the declaration of National Disease Emergency on account of the Emergence of Lumpy Skin disease in Pakistan, the ECC directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to prepare a cost-sharing plan after convening a meeting with concerned provincial secretaries and NDMA.

The ECC also granted one-time special permission for the release of those consignments which have landed at ports or airports in Pakistan on or before the 30th of last month.

In view of the hardship case of timber importers, as the consignments were supplied against contracts months ago and the shipments have already arrived, the ECC decided that the date of implementation of IPO 2022 regarding the import of timber and wood may be suspended till the 31st of next month.

The ECC also approved another summary of the Ministry of Commerce to amend Import policy Order 2022 to allow the import of goods of Afghan origin against Pak Rupee.

The forum decided to continue subsidy on five essential commodities with direction to the Ministry of Industries and Production to work out a feasible proposal on the subsidy program keeping in mind the financial implications.

The ECC approved a supplementary grant in favor of the Economic Affairs Division amounting to 193.006 billion rupees for foreign loan repayments.

