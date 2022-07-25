ECC approves provision of cheaper RLNG to export sector

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the provision of cheaper re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) to the export sector, ARY News reported on Monday.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail chaired the ECC session today in which different decisions were taken. The ECC approved the provision of RLNG to export-oriented sector at cheaper rate. The government will provide RLNG to the export sector at the price of $9 MMBtu per unit.

It was approved to provide 9 cent per kilowatt of electricity to the export units from August. It was learnt that the electricity and gas will be given to five export units at the concessional rates.

Moreover, the ECC also approved a supplementary grant of Rs750 million to the information ministry.

Comments