ECC approves reduction of electricity prices by Rs5 per unit

ISLAMABAD: Following the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan about historic and huge relief to the masses, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) Monday has approved a reduction in electricity prices by Rs5 per uni.

The meeting of the ECC was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) submitted a summary of an incentive package announced by the Prime Minister regarding the reduction in the price of electricity.

The ECC approved PM’s relief package regarding the reduction of electricity prices by Rs5 per unit for the relief period of four months (March 2022 to June 2022).

The cash flow requirement for the PM relief package is Rs136 billion and the relief package will be applicable to all commercial and domestic non-ToU consumers having monthly consumption up to 700 units, excluding life-line consumers.

The ECC after discussion also approved Ramzan relief package 2022 for 19 essential items to be sold at subsidized rates at Utility stores with a total subsidy of Rs8.2 billion.

The body also approved supply of 16mmbtu gas to Sui Northern Gas Private Limited (SNGPL) from the Togha Gas Field and for the provision of actual interest on the Naya Pakistan Certificate supplementary grant of Rs135 billion was also approved.

ECC considered and approved a summary presented by the Ministry of Commerce on proposed amendments in the import and export policy order 2020 for the development of Integrated Tariff Management System (ITMS) for Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

