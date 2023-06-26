ECC approves Rs 4.8b for Interior Ministry as TSG

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved Rs 4.8 billion for the Ministry of Interior as Technical Supplementary Grants (TSG), ARY News reported.

As per details, Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet in Islamabad and approved several Technical Supplementary Grants (TSG).

The grants include Rs 6.00 billion as TSG in favour of Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives for conduct of 7th Population & Housing Census, Rs 63.60 million as TSG in favour of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to meet its liabilities.

The ECC approved Rs 222.037 million as TSG in favour of the Ministry of Aviation to meet its ERE expenditure, Rs 69.5 million as TSG in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the Islamabad High Court building and Judges’ residences, Rs 60.0 million as TSG in favour of President’s Secretariat to meet its employee-related expenses.

The grants also include Rs 22.560 million as TSG in favour of Ministry of Climate Change for employee related expenses, Rs 1 billion as TSG for Frontier Corps KP ( North) and Rs 400 million as TSG for Frontier Corps KP (South) to meet the pending liabilities of ration bills, Rs 429.420 million and Rs 7,525.133 million as TSG in favour of Ministry of Interior for employee related expenses.

Furthermore, Rs 12.30 million as TSG in favour of National Security Division to meet its employee related expenses, Rs 1,303.85 million as TSG in favour of Ministry of National Health Services & Coordination to meet its liabilities, Rs 300 million as loan for Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) to pay salaries and pensions with direction to Ministry of National Food Security & Research to find out a permanent solution to the issue and Rs 4 billion as TSG in favour of Ministry of Aviation as markup payment support to PIAC.