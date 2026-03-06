ECC approves Rs13.1 million for Petroleum Division

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved a Rs13.1 million supplementary grant for the Petroleum Division during a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, according to an official statement.

The meeting also approved a summary to provide gas supply to villages located within a five-kilometre radius of gas-producing areas. For this initiative, the ECC sanctioned Rs3 billion, with implementation to be carried out through Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company.

In addition, the committee approved Rs200 million for the payment of outstanding dues to teachers of the Basic Education Community Schools (BECS). The statement said payments related to the difference in minimum wages will also be made in line with court directives.

The ECC further granted an exemption from relending conditions for $4 million in additional funds under a World Bank project for the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC).

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was allocated Rs3.63 billion to support monsoon operations and humanitarian assistance abroad.

The committee also approved a Rs1.3 billion grant for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Achievement Programme under the Power Division.

During the meeting, the ECC endorsed a comprehensive reform package for the power sector aimed at reducing electricity generation costs and addressing the issue of circular debt. As part of these reforms, improvements to the tariff structure and settlement of financial liabilities were also discussed.

Furthermore, the committee approved Rs1.47 billion for outstanding payments related to a public awareness campaign run by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The ministry has been directed to submit another summary in the next quarter for the release of the remaining funds.