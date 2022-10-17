ECC approves Rs20.2 billion for SAP, flood-hit farmers  

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Monday approved technical supplementary grants (TSGs) of Rs20.2 billion for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP) and flood-hit farmers, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by finance ministry, the meeting of the cabinet committee was presided virtually over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Ishaq Dar.

During the meeting, the ECC approved TSG of Rs17 billion to finance schemes under SAP. The amount would be utilized for financing the urban/rural infrastructure and social development schemes for areas deprived so far across the country.

It also approved TSG of Rs3.2 billion for Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) to support flood-hit farmers.

The grant has been approved keeping in view of the heavy damages to the Agriculture sector due to recent rains and floods and to support flood-affected farmers in the country.

The amount would subsequently be transferred to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for procurement and distribution of wheat seed to flood-affected districts.

Additional funds to the tune of Rs3.4 billion will also be made available to the MNFS&R, out of which 50 percent of funds would be provided by the federal government and 50 percent by the provincial governments.

The cabinet committee deferred TSG summary for conduct of 7th population and housing census, the statement added.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for MNFS&R, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema; Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar; Federal Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan; Ex-PM/ MNA, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi; Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries and senior officers.

