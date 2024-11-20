Good news for electricity consumers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved special winter electricity package for consumers in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the package was approved during a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) led by Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb today.

According to ECC, the consumers exceeding 200 units will be charged 26.7 rupees per unit and this initiative will last for three months which will end in next year February.

Additionally, a grant of 3.1 billion has also been authorized for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Previously, the Power Division announced a convenience package where the cost per unit was Rs 26 per unit.

Moreover, officials from the Power Division stated that, unlike last year, relief will be provided for exceeding the electricity tariff from 200 units.

Earlier this month, the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) okayed the Circular Debt Management Plan for fiscal year 2024-25 and a sale purchase agreement between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and SOCAR Azerbaijan for the supply of POL products.

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) submitted the Circular Debt Management Plan for FY 2024-25. The ECC approved the plan, which aims to reduce liabilities in the power sector and enhance financial sustainability.

The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) presented a summary, seeking approval for the Sale Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the supply of POL products between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and SOCAR Azerbaijan. The committee approved the signing of the SPA.