ECC approves technical supplementary grants for various ministries

ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved Technical Supplementary Grants for various ministries, ARY News reported.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired the ECC meeting, which was attended by Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Power Minister Khuram Dastagir Khan, MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, and others.

During the meeting, the ECC approved the Technical Supplementary grant of Rs14,802.32 million in favor of Ministry of Housing and Works for development schemes of CFY 2022-23.

The ECC approved technical supplementary grant of Rs1000 million as in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works for development schemes in Punjab Province under (SAP) during CFY 2022-23.

It also approved Rs1209.450 million in favor of Ministry of Housing and Works for the execution of 15 development schemes of CFY 2022-23. Rs5 billion was also approved in favor of Cabinet Division for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP).

The committee approved Rs1773 million in favour of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for the execution of development schemes of Punjab and KP provinces under PSDP.

The ECC also considered and approved Rs3.96 billion in favour of Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training under WB Project – Higher Education Development in Pakistan for 2022-23.

The committee approved Rs130 million in favour of Ministry of Narcotics Control as TSG. It approved Rs8 million in favour of Ministry of Narcotics Control for Operational Cost of Anti-Narcotics Force.

The committee also approved Rs6 million in favor of Revenue Division to meet the shortfall of Budget grant of CFY 2022-23.