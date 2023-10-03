27.9 C
ECC decides to constitute core group to monitor essential items prices

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of Cabinet has decided to constitute a core group comprising Secretary Planning, Commerce, Food Security and Industry to present proposals for monitoring the prices of essential commodities, ARY News reported. 

The core group will also monitor the maintenance of stocks of strategic products and will advise the ECC in this regard.

The decision was made at a meeting of the ECC chaired by Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Shamshad Akhtar in Islamabad today.

The ECC discussed and reviewed the performance and trends of key economic indicators including Consumer Price Index (CPI) of essential items.

The meeting approved summaries by Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication regarding Telecom Infrastructure sharing Framework and for improvement of Next Generation mobile broadband services in the country.

The ECC discussed the pricing and allocation of gas for the fertiliser plants and directed the Ministry of Energy to continue supply of gas to all fertiliser plants to ensure sufficient fertilisers in the market. It decided to constitute an inter-ministerial Committee to present recommendations on allocation and pricing of gas for the fertilizer industry.

