ECC greenlights over Rs 4bn for Pakistan’s satellite system

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet approved over Rs 4 billion for the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) to meet the requirements of the Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Satellite System PAKSAT MM1, ARY News reported.

The approval was given in the ECC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on a request of the Strategic Plans Division. The ECC also okayed Rs 200 million rupees for the Intelligence Bureau Division and 19.373 million rupees for the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The ECC also allowed the SNGPL-based plants to operate for a period of six months starting from 31st March till 30th September this year to ensure a smooth supply of urea fertilizer for Kharif season.

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

Earlier on May 27, the Suparco announced that Pakistan is all set to launch the multi-mission communication satellite PAKSAT-MM-1 on May 30 in collaboration with China.

According to the Suparco spokesman, PAKSAT-MM-1 would be launched from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Centre.

The spokesperson added that the multi-mission communication satellite PakSAT-MM1R is a joint effort of Suparco and the Chinese Aerospace Industry, and is designed to meet the country’s communication and connectivity needs.

Based on advanced communication technologies, PAKSAT MM-1 will play a pivotal role in the socio-economic uplift of the country and will prove to be a stepping stone in the transformation of the country into Digital Pakistan.