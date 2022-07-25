ECC increases RLNG price for export sector

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee has approved the Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas rate at nine dollars per MMBTU, to five export-oriented sectors across Pakistan for existing gas connections.

The approval was given at a meeting of the ECC chaired by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ECC recommended the federal cabinet to raise the tariff of indigenous gas for export oriented sectors at 1350 rupees per MMBtu and for general industry at 1550 rupees per MMBtu.

The Committee also approved the electricity rate at US cents nine per kwh to five export oriented sectors from first of next month.

Moreover, the ECC also approved a supplementary grant of Rs750 million to the information ministry.

Comments