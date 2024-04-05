26.9 C
Karachi
Friday, April 5, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

ECC okays wheat procurement targets for 2024

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Friday approved the wheat procurement plan for the ongoing year 2024, ARY News reported.

The ECC meeting, held in Islamabad with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in the chair, approved the summary moved by the National Food Security Ministry.

The meeting okayed the wheat procurement target for the PASSCO, Sindh, and Balochistan provinces. ECC also approved a cash credit limit for the purchase of wheat.

For 2024, procurement targets stand at 2.45 million metric tons (MMT), with PASSCO, Sindh, and Balochistan contributing 1.40 MMT, 1.00 MMT, and 0.050 MMT respectively. The allocated cash credit limits are Rs169.00 billion for PASSCO, Rs100.00 billion for Sindh, and Rs5.70 billion for Balochistan.

This plan aims to ensure the smooth acquisition of wheat during the designated period, crucial for maintaining stable food reserves in the country.

The key ECC session also approved technical supplementary grants for different ministries.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.