ECC approves distribution of confiscated solar panels for Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the disposal of 500,000 metric tons of surplus wheat stock held by the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) and sanctioned the distribution of confiscated solar panels to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, reviewed a range of economic, fiscal, and sectoral matters aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability, protecting consumers, strengthening social services, and addressing operational requirements of key public sector entities.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, along with federal secretaries and senior officials from relevant ministries, divisions, and regulatory bodies, according to a press release.

During the session, the ECC approved the disposal of 500,000 metric tons of PASSCO wheat through competitive bidding to manage surplus stocks, reduce storage and carrying costs, and maintain price stability in the domestic wheat market while safeguarding food security.

In a related decision, the committee also approved the provision of 300,000 metric tons of PASSCO wheat to the Punjab government’s Food and Consumer Protection Department to ensure adequate supplies for flour mills, stabilize prices, and guarantee uninterrupted availability of wheat flour for consumers.

The ECC further approved the release of Rs10.98 billion as a Technical Supplementary Grant to clear long-pending outstanding liabilities of utility companies against the Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD), accumulated over several years.

In the health sector, the committee approved a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs29.663 billion for the Federal Directorate of Immunization under the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to ensure uninterrupted procurement of vaccines and syringes under the Expanded Programme on Immunization.

Additionally, the ECC approved the sharing of subsidies on imported urea on a 50:50 basis between the federal and provincial governments through a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs23.42 billion requested by the Ministry of Commerce. Of this amount, Rs15 billion will be released by the Finance Division, while the remaining amount will be arranged subject to fiscal space.

In the housing and development sector, the committee approved a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs1.9 billion for the Ministry of Housing and Works to meet capital outlay under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme. The funds will be used for executing development schemes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Limited.

The ECC also approved a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs150 million for Cadet College Hasan Abdal under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to meet its operational and developmental requirements.

In another key decision, the committee approved the distribution of confiscated solar panels by the Federal Board of Revenue to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, along with the associated transportation and distribution plan. The move aims to address electricity shortages in the region, promote renewable energy solutions, and support public service facilities through sustainable power generation.