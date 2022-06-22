ECC to approve additional funds for minister’s colony today

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail will chair a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet to approve additional funds for the repair and maintenance of the minister’s colony and supplementary grants for tackling the upcoming protest of a political party and installation of CCTV cameras to monitor it, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, a 13-point agenda will be mulled over during the meeting headed by Miftah Ismail including an Rs1.22 billion assistance package for families of martyrs.

A supplementary grant of Rs5.69 billion will also be approved for the interior ministry in order to deal with an expected protest of a political party while Rs3.93 billion will also be approved for Rs39.3 million.

ایک طرف زہر کھانے کے پیسے نہیں ہے اور عوام کو ایک کپ چائے پینے کے مشورہ دئیے جارہے ہے

دوسری جانب ECC ایجنڈا 5 پر وزرا کالونی میں نااہل وزیروں کے گھروں آرائش کے لئے پیسے مانگ رہے ہے۔ ساتھ ہی ساتھ ایجنڈا 8,9 میں 18 کروڑ روپیہ PTI کے احتجاج کو روکنے لئے مانگے جارہے ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/pzvhRMSANC — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) June 21, 2022



In addition, an Rs140 million grant will be approved in the ECC for law enforcement authorities (LEAs), Rs40 million for media campaigns under NCOC, and Rs125.8 million supplementary grants for cabinet division.

The ECC will also approve grants for the foreign ministry and refugees of the occupied Kashmir and would further remove a subsidy for the power sector on high-speed diesel.

The appointment of a woman director at Pakistan Single Window company will also be mulled over during the meeting, they said.

