ECC to extend subsidy to farmers on fertilizers

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet will likely extend a subsidy to farmers in Sindh and Balochistan provinces on fertilizers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the agenda of the meeting chaired by Finance Minister Senator Shaukat Tarin, the government is likely to extend the subsidy granted to farmers in Balochistan and Sindh.

“The subsidy will now cover Kharif season for farmers,” they said.

Moreover, the ECC meeting will also likely set targets for purchase of wheat in Sindh and Balochistan. The meeting headed by Shaukat Tarin will also approve supplementary grant for export development fund.

Previously, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed that the elements who were found involved in creating an artificial shortage of urea to be dealt with iron hands.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad today to review the demand and supply of fertilizers. He said that Pakistan is producing 25,000 tons of urea daily which is enough to meet its needs.

The premier said the country had produced record bumper crops of wheat, sugarcane, cotton and maize last year. He said the farmers had earned an additional 822 billion rupees in the fiscal year 2020-21 due to the government’s agriculture friendly policies.

PM Khan said the increased income has resulted in the higher purchase of urea by farmers. Imran Khan said the government is focusing on providing an adequate amount of fertilizer for maximum production of wheat to ensure food security in the country

