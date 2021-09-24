ECNEC approves construction of flyovers, underpasses along KCR route

ISLAMABAD: Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved a summary regarding the construction of infrastructure for the elimination of level crossings for the loop section of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin chaired the session of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today.

According to the Finance Division, the project will be sponsored and executed by the Ministry of Railways.

The project envisages the construction of flyovers and underpasses along the route of KCR for the elimination of 22-level crossings. The rationalised cost of the project is Rs20.71 billion on a cost-sharing basis. The project will facilitate the free movement of the KCR train.

The ECNEC also approved a recommendation put forth by the Planning Commission that the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) will be authorised to consider the projects where the ECNEC gives the decision to approve the project (in question) with the direction of rationalisation of cost.

If the rationalisation exercise results in a downward revision in cost, such projects will be accorded approval by the CDWP and a status report shall be submitted for the perusal by the ECNEC chairman.