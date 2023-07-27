ECNEC approves eight projects worth Rs1,219b

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved eight projects worth Rs1,219 billion just 12 days before the completion of the government’s tenure, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired the session of the ECNEC in Islamabad today and approved eight projects worth Rs1,219 billion.

The ECNEC approved “Chasma Nuclear Power Project Unit-5” – a nuclear power plant of 1200 megawatts capacity in Mianwali which would cost Rs1,048 billion to the exchequer. China will provide Rs820 billion loan for the power project.

The projects include the dualisation of Rawalpindi -Kahuta road worth Rs23.5 billion, infrastructure up-gradation of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works worth Rs10.6 billion for restoration of existing two dry docks for ships and submarines at a cost of 10.689 billion rupees, construction of Abdul Khel-Kallur Kot Road in Dera Ismail Khan worth Rs14.2 billion, Rs27.7 billion worth Garuk storage dam project in Kharan district, Rs61.7 billion approved for remodelling of Pat Feeder Canal in Balochistan, Rs12.3 billion for constructing affected schools in Sindh floods and Rs21.5 billion for an investment projects of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The council okayed a project to establish an FBR facilitation centre for increasing the tax collections.

READ: ECNEC approves development projects worth Rs280b

Earlier in the month, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved various development projects worth over Rs445 billion.

The ECNEC, which met in Islamabad on Wednesday with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair, okayed “Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme” to be executed by the Higher Education Commission in Islamabad at a rationalized cost of over 16.8 billion rupees.

The committee approved “Modernization of Hydromet Services of Pakistan Meteorological Department”, costing more than 14.49 billion rupees.

Besides, the forum allowed “Water Requirement for K-IV Project Improvement of Kalri Baghar Feeder and Keenjhar Lake – Plain Cement Concrete Lining of Karli Baghar Feeder Upper-Phase-I Project ” to be executed in District Jamshoro and Thatta of Sindh at a cost of over 39.94 billion rupees. This project is to be financed at a 50:50 sharing basis by the Federal and the Sindh governments.