ECNEC approves various development projects worth over Rs110 bn

ISLAMABAD: Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved various development projects worth over 110 billion rupees, ARY News reported.

As per details, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council in Islamabad on Saturday and approved several development projects.

The Committee approved Punjab Government project titled Developing Resilient Environment and Advancing Municipal Services of 225 million dollars. This project aims to enhance climate resilience, urban living and health conditions in Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur.

The ECNEC also considered project related to the solarization of agriculture tube wells in all provinces and also allowed to include Islamabad Capital Territory’ rural areas into its scope.

Meanwhile, Karachi Neighborhood Improvement project of over 85 million dollars was also approved. The project envisages the up gradation of infrastructure of Karachi City. The World Bank contributed over 76 million dollars in terms of loan in this project.

The ECNEC further approved project tilted Rural Development and Climate resilience for Gilgit-Baltistan with the aim to improve sustainability of living conditions and resilience to climate change and natural disasters of households and communities.