Economic indicators reflect govt’s correct direction: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his New Year’s message for 2026, praised the nation’s resilience, paid tribute to its martyrs, and pledged to accelerate economic reforms while upholding Pakistan’s role in promoting global peace.

The prime minister extended heartfelt greetings to all Pakistanis, praying that the new year brings happiness, prosperity, and Allah’s grace and mercy.

Reflecting on the passing year, the prime minister declared that “2025 will be recorded in history in golden letters for the defence of the motherland.”

He praised the armed forces and the nation for standing shoulder to shoulder to foil the enemy’s designs, specifically lauding the country’s air defence as a model of success for the world and a textbook-worthy engagement for warriors globally.

Reaffirming the nation’s resolve, the prime minister said Pakistan would remain an iron wall in the defence of its sovereignty.

The prime minister paid a solemn tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in terrorist attacks over the past year, offering the nation’s special tribute to their memory.

On the economic front, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism, noting that recent improvements in economic indicators reflect the government’s correct and positive direction.

He pledged to continue the “revolutionary economic reforms and initiatives” launched in 2025 with renewed determination, at a faster pace and in a more effective manner, to ensure tangible prosperity for the people.

The prime minister also reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to regional and global peace.

He also expressed, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, sentiments of goodwill and solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

The prime minister prayed for Pakistan’s protection from terrorism, sectarianism, and division, and for the new year to be one of socio-political harmony, prosperity, and stability.