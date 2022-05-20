Economic turmoil: Inflation spikes by 1.42% in just one week!

Islamabad: The economic and political instability in the country has caused a further rise of 1.42% in inflation in the last week, ARY News reported.

According to the data issued by the Federal Government’s Department of Statistics, the inflation rate has increased by 1.42% in the last week. Prices of 33 essential items increased in the last week.

Department of Statistics announced that the Prices of live poultry increased by Rs28.26 in the last week. The prices of Masoor Pulse increased by Rs14.88, Maash by Rs5.18, Moong by Rs1.63 and Chickpea pulse by Rs6.54.

Meanwhile, a 20kg bag of flour gained by Rs54.62 and is selling at Rs1,425 countrywide. The price for eggs per dozen increased by Rs6.28, mutton meat increased by Rs6.67 while Beef meat spiked by Rs5.84 per kg.

The per kg price for Basmati rice also gained by Rs3.27 while food items such as Milk, Curd, Sugar, Ghee, Tea and Garlic also increased in price.

However, only four essential items saw a decrease in price in the last week. The price per dozen Bananas dropped by Rs3.58, while prices of Tomatoes, Potatoes and Jaggery also dropped in the last week.

However, the prices of 14 essential items remained unchanged.

