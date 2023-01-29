Grand Mercure Hotel’s holistic approach to design and hospitality behind 5-star status: CGM

Grand Mercure Hotel Dubai, part of Accor – a world-leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues across 110 countries, has been awarded a five-star rating by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

ARY Economistdubai.com had an exclusive conversation with Tyrone Lodder, Cluster General Manager of Grand Mercure Hotel Dubai about the hotel’s 5-star hotel status what guests can expect at the property.

Tyrone said: “We are proud to welcome guests to experience Grand Mercure Hotel Dubai which is ‘locally exquisite and exquisitely local’, something that the brand is renowned for around the world. The hotel is centrally located only 10 minutes’ drive to Dubai’s key business hubs and leisure destinations such as Dubai Festival City, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Dubai World Trade Centre.

Elevating the guest experience is an array of exquisite facilities and beautifully redesigned spaces enriched by traditional UAE rituals, customs, and culture.”

Tyrone further added: “What sets Grand Mercure Hotel Dubai, apart from other upscale hotels is its holistic approach to design and hospitality which is infused with a deep cultural sensitivity of the rich heritage of the UAE. From the moment guests enter the property, they are taken on a multi-sensory journey that immerses and awakens all five senses. From aesthetics to scents, every detail has been carefully crafted to provide an unparalleled 360-degree experience that is truly one-of-a-kind.”

